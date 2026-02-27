Pakistan’s accession to North-South corridor would strengthen its position — ambassador

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Pakistan’s integration into the International North-South Transport Corridor would enable the country to become a significant regional logistics hub, Russia’s Ambassador to Pakistan Albert Khorev said at the Moscow-Islamabad media forum.

"The development of new transport routes in Eurasia is another important task facing our countries. Its implementation will allow us to substantially reduce logistics costs in trade and mitigate the negative impact that Western restrictions exert on bilateral economic ties. Our priority is the International North-South Transport Corridor. Pakistan’s accession to it would facilitate the country’s transformation into a significant regional logistics hub," the diplomat said.

"At present, we are working on launching freight rail service between Russia and Pakistan along one of its sections. We expect that a test shipment can be carried out before the middle of this year," he said.

The ambassador emphasized that Russia supports initiatives by other regional partners, including Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, to establish trans-Afghan railway routes. "Undoubtedly, they would contribute to boosting trade and enhancing regional transport connectivity," the diplomat noted. "At the same time, we understand that their successful implementation requires stabilization of the situation in Afghanistan. We are convinced that this can be ensured through an inclusive and equal dialogue involving all regional stakeholders. The closure of borders and isolation cannot serve as long-term solutions to problems in the sphere of peace and security in the region.".