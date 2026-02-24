Explosive device activated near railway terminal in Moscow had yield of 300 grams of TNT

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. The explosive device that was detonated near a traffic police vehicle next to Moscow’s Savyolovsky railway terminal had a yield of approximately 300 grams of TNT, a spokesman for law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"According to preliminary data, the explosive device had a yield of some 300 grams of TNT," he said.

In the early morning hours of February 24, a man approached a traffic police car on duty near the Savyolovsky railway station in Moscow and blew himself up. As a result, one policeman received fatal wounds. Two more policemen were hospitalized. The attacker died at the scene.

A criminal case was opened on charges of an assault on the life of a law enforcement officer (article 317 of the Russian Criminal Code) and illegal possession of explosive devices (part 1, article 222.1 of the Russian Criminal Code).