Russia not disclosing results of Ukraine talks under existing agreement — Medvedev

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. Under the current agreement, the Russian side is not disclosing the results of the ongoing negotiation process on settling the situation in Ukraine, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said during a meeting with servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces while on a working visit to a unit of unmanned aviation forces.

"We have an agreement - we do not disclose the results of the current negotiations," the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council said. A video of the meeting was published on his Telegram channel.

Medvedev added that Russia has presented its position on the Ukrainian settlement during negotiations, including on territorial issues and the parameters of Ukraine’s demilitarization. He noted that there is an agreement not to disclose the results of the negotiations.

"In general terms, I can say that the Russian side, of course, put forward our position. You know it has been formulated by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the President of our country, and it has been stated repeatedly. This includes the most substantive issues regarding territories, the parameters of demilitarization of that state, and a number of other points. The other side is currently considering all of this, but we have not received a response," Medvedev said.