Defenders of Russia are on right side of history — diplomat

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, congratulated Russian servicemen taking part in the special military operation on the Defender of the Fatherland’s Day, saying that they had chosen the right side of history despite the West’s booing.

"Even our inner certainty, our ability and readiness to protect ourselves <…> as a country, as a society, from these endless attacks, our sense of purpose, our faith in our past <…> - all this also means defending the Fatherland," the diplomat told TASS in an interview.

"And, of course, this is first of all the holiday of all those who are at the frontline. This is the holiday of our men, our defenders, who protect our values with weapons in their hands. Of those, who made a step forward <…> despite this western booing and attempts to intimidate them by saying that they are not on the right side of history," she said. "They withstood this pressure, both physically and mentally."

"They are going forward, they know why they are doing this, they are steadfast," Zakharova added.