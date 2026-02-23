Cosmonauts congratulate Russians on Defender of Fatherland’s Day from space

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. Russian cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov (TASS special correspondent), Sergey Mikayev, and Andrey Fedyaev congratulated Russians on Defender of Fatherland’s Day from the International Space Station (ISS).

"Dear servicemen and veterans. We, Roscosmos cosmonauts <…> congratulate you on the Defender of Fatherland’s Day. This is the day when we honor you - the people, who devoted their lives to military service to their motherland and are defending Russia’s borders and national interests. We express to you our sincere gratitude for heroism, courage and devotion to duty," Kud-Sverchkov said in a video address, released by Roscosmos.

Mikayev went on to say that thanks to their continuing service, Russians can live and work freely, knowing that they are under reliable protection. "Professionalism, inner strength and dedication have always been distinct traits of our warriors," he said.

Fedyaev, in turn, said: "We congratulate everyone who was wearing or is wearing military uniform on their holiday. We wish you to always return in victory."

The Defender of the Fatherland Day is celebrated annually on February 23. It was established by the federal law "On the Days of Military Glory of Russia" on March 13, 1995.

Since 1923, on the basis of an order of the Revolutionary Military Council, February 23 in the Soviet Union was officially celebrated as the Day of the Red Army and Navy.

February 23 is a memorable date in some states of the former Soviet Union. In Belarus, on this day they celebrate the Day of Defenders of the Fatherland and the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus, in Tajikistan - the Day of Defender of the Fatherland and the Day of Education.