Man shot on premises of Trump’s estate was 21-year-old artist

NEW YORK, February 23. /TASS/. The man who was shot dead after breaking into the security perimeter outside US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida with a shotgun and a gas can, was identified as 21-year-old Austin Tucker Martin of Cameron, North Carolina, The New York Post reported.

On Saturday, Martin’s family reported him missing. It is still unclear whether he bought the gun en route to Florida. Tucker Martin’s social media shows that he was fond of drawing scenes from the golf courses, the newspaper wrote.

Martin reportedly drove into the gates of Mar-a-Lago as another vehicle was leaving.

Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi said on Sunday US Secret Service agents had shot and killed an armed man who entered the secure perimeter. None of the individuals under Secret Service protection were at the estate at the time. Trump is currently in Washington.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw told reporters the man, carrying a gas can and a shotgun, was confronted by security agents at around 1:30 a.m. local time (6:30 a.m. GMT). "He was ordered to drop those two pieces of equipment that he had with him. At which time, he put down the gas can, raised the shotgun to a shooting position," Bradshaw said. Two Secret Service agents and a sheriff's deputy then fired on and killed the man, he added.