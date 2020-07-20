Russian Defense Ministry completes clinical trials of coronavirus vaccine

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry and the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology have successfully completed clinical trials of a coronavirus vaccine on volunteers, the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"On the morning of July 20, the second group of 20 volunteers has been discharged from a military hospital. Before leaving the facility, the volunteers underwent a final medical examination and gave blood for testing. Tests have so far shown that all volunteers developed an immune response to the virus as a result of the vaccination," the statement reads.

The Defense Ministry pointed out that neither side effects nor complications had been observed in the volunteers.

"In order to confirm the success of the trials, all volunteers will undergo another medical checkup on the 42nd day after the vaccination," the statement adds.