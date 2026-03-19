Casualty toll from Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s Belgorod Region almost triples in 2026

BELGOROD, March 19. /TASS/. The civilian casualty toll from the Ukrainian army’s attacks on Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region has almost tripled in 2026 compared to the same period last year, Olga Medvedeva, deputy regional governor for internal affairs, said.

"The number of shelling attacks involving multiple rocket launchers has increased three-fold in 2026 compared to the same period last year, and the number of drone strikes has doubled. As a result, the number of killed and injured [civilians] has almost tripled," she noted during a televised Q&A session with the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik.

Medvedeva pointed out that the number of drone attacks on civilian cars had doubled in the Belgorod Region since January 2026. She specified that a man riding a bicycle had been injured in a deliberate drone strike in the village of Malomikhaikovka in the Shebekinsky District on March 16.