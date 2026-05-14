Russia’s Sarmat ICBM test marks a major breakthrough — top security official

BISHKEK, May 14. /TASS/. The test-launch of Russia’s advanced Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system marks a major breakthrough and a big victory of Russian science and industry, Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu told reporters.

"I can tell you that this is a very serious key project in missile development. This is a big victory of our science, our industry and our engineers," Shoigu said.

The top security official shared the Russian president’s assessments of the Sarmat ICBM test-launch.

"This is a serious step. <…> It brings Russia to a new stage, the next level," Shoigu said.

Russian Strategic Missile Force Commander Sergey Karakayev reported to President Vladimir Putin on May 12 on the successful test-launch of the Sarmat heavy liquid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missile. The Strategic Missile Force is set to put the first regiment of Sarmat missiles on combat duty before the end of this year.

Putin pointed out that the Sarmat is the world’s most powerful missile system that surpasses its most effective Western rivals by four times in terms of its yield. The Sarmat has an operational range of over 35,000 km. The missile can travel both along its ballistic and suborbital flight paths, breaching all existing and future missile defense systems.