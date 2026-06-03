German lawmaker highlights importance of peaceful dialogue

BERLIN, June 3. /TASS/. Deputy Chairman of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party Markus Frohnmaier thanked Russian presidential special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev for the meeting on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) and highlighted the importance of the peaceful dialogue between the countries.

"Thank you, Kirill. It was a pleasure meeting you. At a time when many seem more comfortable with confrontation than conversation, genuine dialogue matters more than ever. Real progress starts when people are willing to speak with one another rather than about one another," Frohnmaier wrote on X.

"I especially appreciated the opportunity to hear first-hand perspectives on the ongoing efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine. Too often, public debates are shaped by assumptions rather than direct exchanges. My impression is that opportunities for peace exist and deserve to be explored with seriousness and determination," the lawmaker said.

"I look forward to continuing our exchange and hopefully expanding it into a trilateral conversation in the future," he added.