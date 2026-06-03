Germany interested in restarting Nord Stream after Ukrainian conflict — MP

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. There is still interest in Germany about restarting the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines after the conflict in Ukraine is over, German parliament member Markus Frohnmaier told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"On our part, there is great interest in putting Nord Stream into operation again," said Frohnmaier, who is the deputy head of the Alternative for Germany party and the foreign policy expert for the party’s Bundestag faction.

"Even as we speak, there are reasons to examine opportunities in order to again reach mutual understanding on the subject in the future, once the conflict in Ukraine is over," the lawmaker added.