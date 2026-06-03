Dmitriev discussed restart of business dialogue with AfD representative

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Kirill Dmitriev, the special envoy of the Russian President for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, held a meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party Markus Frohnmaier and discussed the restart of the business dialogue among Russia, Germany and the United States.

"Looking forward to building a great future together with AfD, Germany’s most popular party," Dmitriev wrote on X.

"Along with AfD’s Deputy Chairman Markus Frohnmaier, I discussed the economic cooperation with Germany, including restarting the Russia-Germany-US business dialogue," he added.