KURSK, July 20. /TASS/. The forthcoming fighting for the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration will decide the fate of the Donbass, Hero of Russia Yevgeny Poddubny, member of the United Russia General Council, war reporter and deputy director general of the VGTRK broadcaster, told TASS.

"Konstantinovka is the gateway to the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration, and the battle for the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration is the main battle for Donbass, not even for the north of Donbass, but for the entire Donbass. The liberation of Konstantinovka will not make further advances easy, as things will actually become more difficult from there. The enemy, both for political and military reasons, will try to hang on to the fortified Slavyansk-Kramatorsk area, sending all available reserves there. And it will do everything possible to keep its physical presence in Donbass as long as possible," Poddubny said on the sidelines of the "Heroes Changing Times: Building a Strong Russia Together" media forum.

He added that the enemy will continue to use drones en masse, a wide range of Western-made weapons and will actively use the newest AI-powered unmanned systems. In Poddubny’s view, Ukraine will work harder to take out Russia’s supply avenues.

The enemy is already amassing additional forces and equipment to the fortified area, so the fighting will be heavy, said the war reporter.