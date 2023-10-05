Wagner PMC a ‘journalist alias,’ never legally existed — Putin

SOCHI, October 5. /TASS/. The ‘Wagner PMC’ was a ‘journalist alias,’ and, from a legal standpoint, no such structure existed, because Russia has no law on private military companies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"It was a journalist alias - a ‘private military corporation.’ Russia has no private military companies, because we do not have a law on private military companies. We don’t have them and we never did," Putin said during the Valdai international discussion club meeting.

According to the head of state the experience that Russia had with the ‘Wagner PMC’ was "so clumsy, because it was not based on the law.".