Russian forces strike Ukrainian energy facilities, troops last night — top brass

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered a strike on energy facilities that supply electricity to Ukrainian defense companies as well as enemy troops last night, Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Overnight, the Russian Armed Forces launched a group strike on energy facilities that supply electricity to Ukrainian defense plants and drone production cites as well as Ukrainian troops, weapons and military hardware, using high-precision weapons and combat drones," the ministry said.

Russian forces hit bulker carrying Western-supplied projectiles, ammunition to Kiev

Russian forces have struck a bulker carrying Western-provided projectiles and ammunition to Kiev, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a report.

"Operational-tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery from Russian battlegroups wiped out two depots for missiles and artillery weapons and struck a bulker carrying Western-made projectiles and ammunition supplies to the Kiev regime, as well as concentrations of enemy troops and military equipment in 153 areas," the ministry specified.

Russian air defenses down 177 drones, 10 HIMARS rockets, six Neptune missiles in past day

Russian air defense forces have downed 177 fixed-wing drones, 10 HIMARS rockets, three Hammer bombs as well as six Neptune missiles over the past day, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Overall, since the beginning of the special military operation, Russian forces have eliminated 646 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 31,983 unmanned aerial vehicles, 579 anti-aircraft weapons systems, 18,317 tanks and other armored vehicles, 1,457 multiple launch rocket system vehicles, 14,963 field artillery guns and mortars as well as 26,328 special military vehicles, the military agency said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West repels 2 Ukrainian attacks, inflicting some 435 enemy casualties

Russia’s Battlegroup West has repelled two counterattacks by Ukrainian assault groups, inflicting roughly 435 enemy casualties in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The enemy losses also included four tanks, two US-made APCs, five vehicles, four US-supplied howitzers, two D-20 howitzers, a D-30 howitzer, a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar and seven field ammo depots, the ministry specified.