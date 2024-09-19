Russian troops entrenched in liberated settlements of Kursk Region’s Sudzha District

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The Russian troops entrenched themselves in liberated settlements of Nikolayevo-Daryino and Daryino (Kursk Region), commander of the Akhmat special forces unit Apty Alaudinov told TASS.

Earlier on Thursday, Alaudinov said that Russian forces cleared and assumed control over these settlements in the Sudzha District of the Kursk Region.

"The situation is under control. As far as I know, our forces have entrenched in these settlements; everything is well; this is our right flanks, but it is somewhat far away from us. But this is the information that we receive from our neighboring units," Alaudinov said.