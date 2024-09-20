US carries out mock electronic launch of Minuteman III ICBM

WASHINGTON, September 20. /TASS/. The United States carried out a test electronic launch of a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile at the Offut Air Force Base in Nebraska, the US Air Force announced.

According to the statement, the mock launch took place on September 17; such test deployments of Minuteman III missiles without an actual launch are being carried out twice a year at various air bases, the statement says.

On June 4 and 6, the United States carried out test launches of Minutemen III ICBMs with payload from the Vandenberg Airbase in California. According to the American military, these tests prove the "readiness, reliability and efficiency" of the US ICBM arsenal in regards to the US’ "supremacy in the era of strategic competition."