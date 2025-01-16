LA wildfires destroy 200 paintings made by Hunter Biden, valued at 500k a piece — media

NEW YORK, January 16. /TASS/. More than 200 paintings created by Hunter Biden, son of outgoing US President Joe Biden, have been burned as a result of the fires in California, the New York Post reported.

According to the newspaper, the value of the paintings is estimated at "millions of dollars," with each piece of art costing approximately $500,000. The collection was stored in a warehouse near the home of Hunter Biden's attorney, Kevin Morris, in Pacific Palisades. While the neighborhood was heavily affected by the fires, Morris' home escaped damage, the New York Post noted.

Hunter Biden is a self-taught artist who began painting while undergoing treatment for drug addiction.

Earlier, The New York Times reported that the wildfires destroyed a private collection that included works by contemporary American artists Keith Haring, Damien Hirst and Andy Warhol.