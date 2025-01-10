Serbia has time by February 25 for withdrawal of Russian capital from NIS — Vucic

BELGRADE, January 10. /TASS/. Serbia should complete the process of exit of the Russian capital from NIS by February 25, President Aleksandar Vucic said.

"We will have 45 days for all operations, which will end on February 25. We will need to complete everything with Russia by that time; we have time until March 15 to extend a single financial transactions [on the purchase of the participation interest] but it should also be approved by the US Treasury," the president said, cited by the Vecernje Novosti news outlet.

Earlier on Friday, the US Treasury added Russia’s Gazprom Neft and more than twenty its subsidiaries dealing with production, refining and sales of hydrocarbons, including NIS, into the sanction list.