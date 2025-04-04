MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. The ongoing Ukrainian attacks on the Russian civilian population prove that peace is not in the Kiev regime's vocabulary, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"It has been reliably established that the modern Ukrainian followers of Bandera hunt innocent and defenseless people every day using drones. Drones stuffed with explosives are cold-bloodedly aimed at any person caught in the neo-Nazis' field of vision," the diplomat emphasized. According to her, "[Vladimir] Zelensky's thugs are mercilessly opening fire on women, the elderly and children, trying to hit residential buildings, shops, schools, hospitals, social and transport infrastructure facilities."

"All these facts show that the Kiev junta's plans do not include a ceasefire and achieving a political settlement of the conflict," the spokeswoman said. "Zelensky's regime has no political will for peace. Its supporters are pathologically obsessed with bloodshed, terror, causing damage and maximum suffering to the civilian population," Zakharova pointed out.

The diplomat emphasized that "by deliberately attacking the Russian border area, the Ukrainian Nazis want to kill as many Russians as possible, intimidate and sow panic among Russians." "But these efforts are futile. Our people will not falter and will do all they can to honor the heroic legacy of their grandfathers and great-grandfathers, who managed to defeat fascism 80 years ago and rid the world of it," Zakharova concluded.