Opposition in Georgia to use resignation of ruling party’s leader — expert

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Opposition forces in Georgia are poised to capitalize on the decision by Irakly Garibashvili, former Prime Minister and chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party, to quit politics, Andrey Bystritsky, the chairman of the Foundation for the Development and Support of the Valdai Discussion Club, has said.

"Of course, they (the opposition) will certainly try to leverage this," Bystritsky stated. "In such a tense political climate, various political groups - primarily the opposition - will seek to use this development to their advantage."

He warned that the situation could spark unrest, noting, "Given the intense confrontation among political forces in Georgia, tensions are likely to escalate."

Despite these developments, Bystritsky does not believe Garibashvili's resignation will significantly impact Tbilisi’s current policy toward Russia. "Relations with Russia are not solely dependent on Garibashvili’s stance," he explained. "The majority of the Georgian population supports the ruling party, and I don’t think this resignation will cause a radical shift in Georgia’s Russia policy."

Earlier, Garibashvili announced his retirement from politics, explicitly ruling out any intention to join opposition forces against the current government.