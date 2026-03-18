Putin says to personally congratulate Russian Paralympians on March 19

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin says he will personally meet with athletes from the Russian Paralympic team on March 19 and congratulate them on their outstanding performance at the recently concluded 2026 Winter Paralympic Games in Italy.

"As we have agreed, tomorrow I will have the opportunity to congratulate all of them personally with this remarkable result," Putin said during a meeting with Russian Cabinet members.

Putin also pointed out that despite Russia fielding a team of only six at the Paralympic Games, it finished third in total gold medals with eight.

"Our Paralympic athletes really showed out," Putin noted.

The Russian president pointed out that other national teams at the 2026 Paralympics rostered about 60-70 athletes on their squads.

"Our team consisted of only six athletes and they competed in three sports disciplines. Taking into account the medal standings, as well as gold, silver and bronze medals won, it [the national team] finished in third place. It's amazing," Putin concluded.

The 2026 Winter Paralympic Games were hosted by Italy on March 6-15. The Russian Paralympic team was allowed to compete at the 2026 Winter Paralympics under the national flag and to the tune of the country’s anthem for the first time in 12 years amid sanctions.

While only six Russian Para athletes received so-called bipartite invitations to participate in the 2026 Winter Paralympics, they won the third-most golds of any country at the Games.

China won the most gold medals as well as leading the overall medal standings (15 gold, 13 silver and 16 bronze medals), while the US was second in both categories (13-5-6).

The six Russians who took part in the 2026 Winter Paralympics were: alpine skier Alexey Bugaev, alpine skier Varvara Voronchikhina, para cross-country skier Ivan Golubkov, para cross-country skier Anastasia Bagiyan and her assisting guide Sergey Sinyakin, and para snowboarders Dmitry Fadeyev and Philipp Shebbo Monzer.

Russia’s Voronchikhina won two gold, one silver and one bronze medals at the 2026 Paralympics. Bugayev took one gold and two bronze medals in alpine skiing, while cross country skiers Bagiyan and Golubkov won three and two golds in women's and men’s competitions respectively.