Russia exports record volume of agricultural products to EAEU in Q1

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russia exported a record volume of agricultural products to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries in the first quarter of 2026, federal Agroexport center told TASS.

"According to experts’ estimates, in the first quarter of 2026 Russia supplied around 3.6 mln tons of agricultural products worth more than $2.3 bln to EAEU markets. A year earlier, exports in the first three months amounted to nearly 2.8 mln tons worth around $1.9 bln. Thus, the volume of supplies increased by 28% in physical terms and by 22% in value terms," the statement said.

It specified that this marks a record volume of agricultural exports to EAEU countries for the first quarter of a calendar year, both in physical and value terms. The previous record in physical terms was reached in 2023 at slightly more than 3.4 mln tons, while the previous record in value terms was recorded in 2025 at around $1.9 bln.

According to the report, supplies to Kazakhstan exceeded 2.3 mln tons in the first quarter of 2026, exports to Belarus totaled around 890,000 tons, deliveries to Kyrgyzstan exceeded 220,000 tons, and exports to Armenia surpassed 90,000 tons.

Agroexport noted that the main drivers of export growth to EAEU countries were grain shipments, as well as dairy products, meat products, and other agricultural goods. Among grain products, Russia increased corn exports by 18.6 times, from 6,400 tons to 119,000 tons, while wheat exports rose by 3.2 times, from 260,000 tons to 820,000 tons. Supplies of barley also increased by 40%, oats by 25 times, buckwheat by 11 times, and rye by 1.7 times.

"Supplies of dairy products in physical terms are growing due to milk and cream, while meat exports are increasing thanks to pork and edible pork offal," the statement added.