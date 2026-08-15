Russian woman killed, another citizen injured in Vietnam tour bus crash

HANOI, August 15. /TASS/. A Russian woman was killed and another Russian citizen sustained serious injuries when a tour bus crashed in central Vietnam, local news portal VTC News reported.

The accident occurred at approximately 2:45 a.m. local time (7:45 p.m. GMT on August 14) on the Phan Thiet-Dau Giay Highway in Lam Dong Province. The bus, carrying tourists from Nha Trang to Ho Chi Minh City, collided with a truck parked in the emergency lane.

A woman born in 1988 died in the crash, while a male tourist born in 1983 suffered a broken leg, and another man sustained a back injury. The remaining passengers escaped with minor injuries. All victims have received necessary medical assistance. Provincial authorities and traffic police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Earlier, the Russian Union of Travel Industry reported that a tour bus carrying Russian tourists from Nha Trang to Ho Chi Minh City had been involved in an accident in Lam Dong, leaving one person dead and several others injured.