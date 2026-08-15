Russian defense chief presents St. George's Banner Ribbon to Battlegroup East unit

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has presented the St. George's Banner Ribbon to a Battlegroup East unit that was awarded the honorary "Guards" title, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"At the conclusion of his work, Andrey Belousov held a ceremony to present the St. George's Banner Ribbon to one of the units of the Battlegroup East, which was awarded the honorary title of 'Guards,'" the military department said.

The ministry added that the defense chief also presented state awards to servicemen of the group who distinguished themselves during combat missions in the special military operation zone.