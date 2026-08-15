Battlegroup East expands radar coverage, boosts drone-destroying tools, ministry says

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The Battlegroup East is expanding its radar coverage and increasing the number of effective systems to detect and destroy Ukrainian UAVs, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has inspected the progress of combat missions by units of the Battlegroup East.

"Andrey Belousov was informed that the group is actively expanding its radar coverage across all sectors within its area of responsibility and increasing the number of effective systems for detecting and destroying enemy unmanned aerial vehicles and missiles. Work continues to create a unified information environment to enhance air situational awareness, ensuring that data from every radar station is integrated into a single system," the ministry said.

The ministry clarified that "the development of a unified hardware and software complex to display real-time radar data from small-sized radar stations helps automate the counter-UAV process and increases drone destruction efficiency.".