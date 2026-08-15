Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes near Granada, Spain

MADRID, August 15. /TASS/. A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck near the Spanish city of Granada in the autonomous community of Andalusia, the kingdom's National Geographic Institute reported.

According to the institute, the earthquake was recorded at around 1:00 a.m. local time (11:00 p.m. GMT, August 14), with its focus at a depth of 2 kilometers. The epicenter was located near the town of Alendin.

Regional authorities reported that emergency services received approximately 200 calls. No casualties have been reported so far. However, the earthquake caused structural damage across the area. According to the Andalusian government, residents reported cracks in structures, minor collapses--including walls and cornices--and damage to several buildings. In response, authorities have activated the emergency phase of the regional seismic action plan.