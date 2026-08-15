Indonesian earthquake death toll rises to five — newspaper

TOKYO, August 15. /TASS/. At least five people have been killed in the latest powerful earthquake that struck Indonesia, The Straits Times newspaper wrote, citing the governor of the East Nusa Tenggara province.

The report says that five bodies have been pulled from the rubble of collapsed buildings.

A powerful earthquake hit off Indonesia’s coast in the early hours of Saturday. The initial tremor was followed by aftershocks, with the most powerful reaching magnitude of 6.1. Residents of coastal areas of Flores Island were advised to evacuate at least 2 kilometers away from the coastline because of a tsunami threat. Governmental offices, residential buildings, schools, hospitals, and places of worship have been damaged or destroyed all over the island, Jakarta Globe wrote.