MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russian Air Defense Forces intercepted seven guided bombs, 17 Flamingo cruise missiles, and 1,328 Ukrainian Air Force fixed-wing UAVs in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Air defense forces intercepted seven guided bombs, 17 Flamingo long-range cruise missiles, four US-made HIMARS multiple launch rockets, and 1,328 Ukrainian Air Force fixed-wing UAVs," the statement read.

In the meantime, the Russian military have damaged logistics centers, fuel and energy facilities, and transport infrastructure in Ukraine used by the Kiev forces, as well as assembly plants for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned boats.

"Tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces damaged logistics centers, fuel and energy facilities, and transport infrastructure in Ukraine used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as assembly plants for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned boats, temporary deployment sites for Ukrainian armed forces and foreign mercenaries in 147 districts," the ministry said.