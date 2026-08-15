MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has requested clarifications from the US and Turkey regarding reports of plans to supply weapons to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry has requested clarifications from Washington and Ankara regarding information released by the US Congress," according to Zakharova’s commentary regarding US-Turkish plans to supply weapons to the Kiev regime.

The US and Turkey can still take a sober look at their plans to supply large-scale arms shipments to Kiev, the official noted. "It is not yet too late to soberly assess the situation," she said.

"Pumping more weaponry into [Vladimir] Zelensky’s junta is incapable of having any significant impact on the course of the special military operation as it unfolds according to Russia’s just scenario. However, multifaceted damage resulting from such supplies is inevitable. It is not merely a matter of casualties and destruction that the authorities in Kiev seek to escalate, but also of the serious harm done to our bilateral relations with Washington and Ankara," Zakharova noted.

"The attempts to employ peacekeeping rhetoric while simultaneously supplying weapons to Ukrainian Nazis inevitably undermine mutual trust, especially against the backdrop of repeated assurances from Turkish officials that Turkey avoids supplying lethal aid to Kiev," she concluded.