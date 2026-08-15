MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. New arms supplies to Kiev will inevitably damage Moscow’s relations with Washington and Ankara, according to a commentary by Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova regarding US-Turkish plans to supply weapons to the Kiev regime.

"Multifaceted damage resulting from such supplies is inevitable. It is not merely a matter of casualties and destruction that the authorities in Kiev seek to escalate, but also of the serious harm done to our bilateral relations with Washington and Ankara," she said.