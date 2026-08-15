MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Flooding the Ukrainian army with new weaponry cannot alter the course of the special military operation as it unfolds according to Russia’s just scenario, according to a commentary by Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova regarding US-Turkish plans to supply weapons to the Kiev regime.

"Pumping more weaponry into Zelensky’s junta is incapable of having any significant impact on the course of the special military operation as it unfolds according to Russia’s just scenario," she said.