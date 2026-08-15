Terms of new US arms supplies to Ukraine via Turkey controversial — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The circumstances and conditions surrounding the new large-scale shipment of American weapons to Ukraine via Turkey remain highly controversial, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Judging by documents recently released by the US Congress, the matter concerns a formidable arsenal that includes offensive weaponry. Specifically, the list cites 12 multiple launch rocket system launchers and over 2,500 unguided cluster munitions for them, 47,000 203mm cluster artillery shells, and 70 ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles. It is noteworthy that the circumstances and terms surrounding such a massive transfer of lethal hardware remain highly contradictory," she said.