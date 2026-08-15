MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The attempts by Washington and Ankara to employ peacekeeping rhetoric while simultaneously supplying weapons to Kiev inevitably undermine mutual trust, according to a commentary by Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova regarding US-Turkish plans to supply weapons to the Kiev regime.

"The attempts to employ peacekeeping rhetoric while simultaneously supplying weapons to Ukrainian Nazis inevitably undermine mutual trust, especially against the backdrop of repeated assurances from Turkish officials that Turkey avoids supplying lethal aid to Kiev," she said.