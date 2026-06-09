Russia insists on US nuclear weapons withdrawal from Europe — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russia insists that US nuclear weapons be withdrawn from Europe and that the entire infrastructure for their deployment in this part of the world be dismantled, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Andrey Belousov said on Tuesday.

"Taking into account the possibility of inflicting damage on the most important civilian and military infrastructure facilities in Russia, the US nuclear weapons deployed in Europe are viewed as having a strategic nature," Belousov stated.

"Therefore, we insist that it be withdrawn from Europe, returned to the United States and the entire infrastructure for its deployment in Europe dismantled," the diplomat added.