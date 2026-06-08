Trump ready to consider commando raid on Iran if negotiations fail

LONDON, June 8. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is ready to consider a commando raid on Iran if a deal between Washington and Tehran fails "on its merits."

"It means [one of] two things," he told The Financial Times. "Number one, it would mean that possibly we would go in and take care of the rest of the place that we didn’t take care of militarily. Or it would just mean that we would keep the blockade on Iran because the blockade has been probably more powerful than any attack that was ever made on that country," Trump explained.

Meanwhile, the US president does not expect the current round of escalation between Israel and Iran to affect the US-Iran negotiation process. "It’s not going to have any impact on the deal," he pointed out. "I think the deal is going on," Trump said, adding: "We’ll see what happens.".