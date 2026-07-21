Indonesia does not recognize unilateral Western sanctions against Russians — ambassador

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Indonesia has confirmed that it does not recognize personal Western sanctions imposed against Russian individuals, Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Sergey Tolchenov told TASS in an interview.

When asked whether there is a risk of Russian citizens being arrested in Indonesia at the request of third countries, the ambassador replied: "We do not currently foresee such risks. There have been no such precedents in Indonesia, and I believe that Indonesia, as a country pursuing an independent and sovereign policy, will not permit such actions."

"There have been instances in Indonesia where our citizens were placed on international wanted lists via Interpol, but that is a separate, criminal matter. Yes, such Russian nationals can be detained; however, they are more frequently extradited to Russia than to any other jurisdiction, and we ourselves can request individuals to be wanted through Interpol. I do not see any other 'politicized' threat at this stage. We have clarified with our Indonesian partners whether anything similar could occur in the country, and we were assured that Indonesia does not support personal sanctions imposed against Russian individuals who occasionally visit the country," the diplomat emphasized.

According to Tolchenov, since these sanctions were not imposed under the auspices of the UN Security Council but rather unilaterally, for instance by the United States, they carry no legal weight in Indonesia. "For the time being, the situation here remains stable," he noted.

"As for Thailand, whose relations I oversaw prior to my appointment to Indonesia as ambassador, it is my view that 'political decisions' were made there, meaning they involved individuals targeted by the Americans for alleged violations," the ambassador pointed out.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry cautioned Russian nationals regarding the threat of detention or arrest in Thailand at the request of the United States. The ministry urged citizens to exercise extreme caution when planning trips to Thailand for both leisure and business purposes.