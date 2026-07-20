FACTBOX: What is known about new attack on oil tanker at CPC terminal

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) has reported a new drone attack on an oil tanker at its terminal near Novorossiysk, forcing it to once again halt the loading of crude oil.

TASS has collected the key facts about the incident.

About attack

On July 20, 2026, a civilian marine tanker was attacked again at the CPC Marine Terminal, the company reported.

The terrorist attack by air drone was made on tanker Nelsa, which was under loading at SPM-1, according to the report.

The company resumed loading of oil in the evening of July 19 following the previous attack on its terminal but halted it again after a drone attack on the tanker near the facility on July 20.

Consequences

As a result of the starboard aft body being hit, a fire broke out on the deck and in the tanker compartments between the superstructure and the engine and boiler space.

The fire was extinguished within a few hours.

The tanker remained afloat, the consortium said.

Oil spill and its igniting in tanks was prevented, according to the report.

The international crew of 22 people were evacuated on the CPC tugs, except the master and the chief mate.

Previous attacks

On July 19, during loading operations at the single point moorings SPM-1 and SPM-2, two sea tankers, Asia and Nisson Ios, came under a targeted attack with unmanned aerial vehicles.

The oil loading was stopped.

No oil spill occurred, the consortium said.

As a result of the attack a fire broke out on the tanker Asia, which was extinguished with participation of a CPC emergency response support team.

On July 17, the oil tanker Nordic Zenith was damaged by two UAV strikes and caught fire while approaching the CPC Marine Terminal near Novorossiysk, with the fire extinguished by the crew.

About CPC

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium is the largest route for transporting oil from the Caspian region to global markets.

The 1,511 km long main pipeline connects oil fields in Western Kazakhstan with Russia’s Black Sea coast where oil is loaded onto tankers via the CPC’s marine terminal.

Among CPC shareholders are Russia (via Transneft), Kazakhstan (via KazMunayGas), structures of Chevron, Lukoil, ExxonMobil, a joint venture of Rosneft and Shell.