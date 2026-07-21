Mediators present US, Iran with 10-day ceasefire proposal - Axios

WASHINGTON, July 21. /TASS/. Mediators have presented the United States and Iran with a proposal for a 10-day ceasefire, Axios reported, citing sources.

According to the news outlet, "Qatar, Egypt, Pakistan and other regional mediators have presented the US and Iran with a proposal for a 10-day ceasefire."

Axios reported that US President Donald Trump's administration is "exploring the proposal" and has urged Israel to avoid steps that could close the window for diplomatic efforts. The news outlet added that Washington is "simultaneously preparing for the talks to fail."

The new proposal includes a ceasefire, the restoration of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, and is intended to "give Washington and Tehran room to salvage their collapsing memorandum of understanding," Axios said. The news outlet noted that neither side has accepted the mediators' proposal so far.

A US administration source cited by Axios said that the parties remain engaged in talks, but Washington intends to continue striking Iran as long as Trump considers it appropriate.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate halt to hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

However, overnight on July 8, the United States resumed large-scale strikes on Iran, accusing Tehran of violating the agreements regarding the Strait of Hormuz.