Russia is becoming priority for Mossad, experts say

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The appointment of Roman Hoffman, a Belarusian-born officer, as director of Israel's intelligence service Mossad marks a strategic shift in the agency's approach toward Russia, experts from National Defense have told TASS. This move elevates Russia to a top priority within Mossad's intelligence agenda.

"Hoffman's background makes him especially well-suited for one of Mossad's most critical yet publicly unacknowledged objectives - gathering intelligence on Russia," the experts explain. Born in the Byelorussian Soviet Socialist Republic, Hoffman rose through the ranks to become a brigadier general and commander of a division. His extensive immersion in Soviet and post-Soviet realities - gained not only through analytical reports but also via informal contacts within Russian-speaking communities - provides him with a unique perspective.

According to analysts, a Russian-speaking Mossad director offers a distinctive advantage in operations across the post-Soviet space. Hoffman’s cultural fluency allows him to understand Russian realities firsthand, rather than relying solely on secondhand intelligence. Officers with high-level security backgrounds from other nations often possess a sharper insight into Soviet operational patterns, and Hoffman’s expertise positions him as a vital asset in this regard.

The analysis further notes that since 2022, Russian-Iranian military-technical cooperation has evolved from a distant threat into a tangible security concern for Israel. This development effectively merges Moscow and Tehran’s military efforts, prompting Mossad to prioritize monitoring their joint activities. Tracking this cooperation has become one of the agency’s main operational focuses.

Mossad’s intelligence activities concerning Russia are conducted on three levels: first, maintaining external neutrality and strategic calculation - exchanging information with Moscow on Syria and providing indirect support to Ukraine; second, gathering intelligence on crypto-diasporas and decentralized repatriation networks - leveraging Israel’s over one million Soviet immigrants as a unique intelligence resource; and third, passive surveillance combined with in-depth technological monitoring - where Israel functions more as an information consumer than a provider.

A Russian-speaking Mossad director sends a clear signal both to Russian expatriates in Tel Aviv and to operational contacts across the post-Soviet space. Hoffman’s proficiency in Russian is not merely a language skill but a strategic asset, enabling him to forge and leverage networks within post-Soviet countries and the Middle East at a high level, the experts conclude.

On April 12, Major General Roman Hoffman, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s military secretary, was officially confirmed as Mossad director. The Prime Minister’s Office announced his appointment, which took effect on June 2, succeeding David Barnea, who had led the agency since 2021.