North Korea says consensus reached with Russia at talks between two top diplomats

PYONGYANG, July 21. /TASS/. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) and Russia reached a consensus on all the topics following the third round of strategic dialogue between the two foreign ministers, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in a press statement on Tuesday.

"The strategic dialogue between the two foreign ministers involved constructive and beneficial strategic communication, <...> [the two sides] reached a consensus on all the issues brought up for discussion," the document reads.

According to it, during Monday’s talks in Moscow between North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui and her Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, the two sides discussed the implementation of the treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, plans for high-level visits, the development of bilateral cooperation, and diplomatic coordination on major international issues of mutual concern.

The Russian side expressed "full support" for all efforts of the DPRK to oppose threats to its sovereignty, security and right to development, according to KCNA. For its part, Pyongyang reaffirmed "invariable support" for Russia’s policies "to eliminate the root cause" of the Ukraine crisis, and defend its national sovereignty, territorial integrity and international justice.

The two sides agreed to develop comprehensive strategic partnership relations under the guidance of their leaders, defend the purpose and principles of the UN Charter and international law, continue the exchange of views between the two countries’ foreign policy agencies at various levels, and coordinate efforts toward regional and global security, the North Korean news agency emphasized.