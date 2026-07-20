BELGRADE, July 20. /TASS/. The European Union insists on continued fighting in Ukraine to the last Ukrainian and destroys its own economy on the way, said chairman of Alliance of Independent Social Democrats party of Republika Srpska (entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina) Milorad Dodik.

He said on X that the EU was ready for the war in Ukraine to last until the last Ukrainian, meaning it won't end anytime soon. The Europeans are ready to try to achieve their goals and interests at the cost of other people's lives and blood. The war is being fought only on Ukrainian territory, but it is essentially an attempt by the EU to break Russia. However, the opposite has happened - by insisting on continuing the war, the EU is destroying its own economy.

According to Dodik, this is best illustrated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's statement that the German economy is declining because it was dependent on cheap Russian energy.

Russia will not be defeated, and the EU will suffer from the consequences of its irrational decisions for decades, Dodik said.