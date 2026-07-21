Russian warships strictly comply with international law — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. All actions by Russian warships are carried out in strict compliance with international law; there is no need to read any hints into this, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

He was commenting on statements that a Russian frigate allegedly conducted exercises in international waters near the British coast, which some allegedly see as a hint in the context of the new British prime minister's inauguration.

"All exercises, all actions by our warships are carried out in strict compliance with international law, the law of the sea. Therefore, there is no need to read any hints into this," Peskov said.