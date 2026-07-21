Strait of Hormuz to remain closed until US strikes on Iran end — agency

TEHRAN, July 21. /TASS/. Tehran will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz to shipping or issue permits for vessel passage as long as the United States continues strikes against Iran, the Fars news agency reported, citing a source.

"The situation in the Strait of Hormuz will not change until the US stops its hostile actions," the source pointed out.

The latest escalation in US-Iran tensions began on July 8, when the United States carried out strikes on Iran for the first time since Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding. The US claimed the attack was in retaliation for a strike on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump announced the same day that the ceasefire with Iran was over. Tehran responded by targeting US facilities across the Middle East, including in Bahrain, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Jordan.