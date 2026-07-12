LUGANSK, July 12. /TASS/. Two women were injured in a Ukrainian attack on an intercity bus in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), the LPR’s head, Leonid Pasechnik said.

"The criminal Ukrainian junta continues terrorist attacks on civilians. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked a Stakhanov-Moscow bus in the Lugutinsky municipality. There were 13 passengers and two drivers inside the bus. According to preliminary data, two women were injured," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Pasechnik, the two injured were taken to hospitals while other passengers were evacuated to safe places.