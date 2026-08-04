US, Iran exchanging peace drafts through intermediaries — Qatari Foreign Ministry

DOHA, August 4. /TASS/. Washington and Tehran are exchanging peace deal drafts through Qatari, Omani and Pakistani intermediaries, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari said.

"We are coordinating our efforts very closely with Oman to facilitate negotiations between the two sides, as well as the exchange of ideas and [agreement] drafts," he said at a press conference.

According to the diplomat, the documents "had been prepared on behalf of both governments and are currently being sent to the sides." Al-Ansari emphasized that Qatar, Pakistan and Oman are addressing this issue together. "Everyone in the region is collectively working to prevent escalation. <...> Everyone is engaged, everyone is committed to this matter, and everyone is working together to resolve this issue," the diplomat added. He also praised Oman’s efforts, noting that it had "played a very important role over the past few weeks."