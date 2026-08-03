MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Alliance and the European Union have themselves become accomplice to terrorist activity by allowing "a criminal group" within Vladimir Zelensky's government apparatus to operate in their own center, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

She made the statement while commenting on the Ukrainian strike on a beach in Arkhipo-Osipovka near Gelendzhik, saying that the two organizations had until recently declared zero tolerance for terrorism.

"A terrorist criminal group that has taken over Ukraine's state apparatus is operating in the center of Europe," the diplomat said. "NATO countries are sponsors of terrorism. Not long ago, NATO and the EU declared zero tolerance for terrorism. Now they themselves have become part of international terrorist activity."

Earlier, Krasnodar Region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev reported on the tragedy in Gelendzhik. In the settlement of Arkhipo-Osipovka, six people were killed and 47 others were injured, including children, due to falling UAV debris, according to updated information. They are receiving necessary medical assistance. According to local authorities, the attack targeted civilian infrastructure. Emergency and special services are working at the crash sites.