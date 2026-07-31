Kim reports billions in losses for foreign entrepreneurs due to attacks on Wildberries

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Tens of thousands of entrepreneurs from Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Uzbekistan, and China operating within the Wildberries ecosystem have suffered losses amounting to billions due to attacks on the company’s infrastructure, Tatyana Kim, the founder of Wildberries and head of RWB, told reporters.

"Attacks on Wildberries’ infrastructure are attacks on civilians. And I repeat: not just Russians. Tens of thousands of people from Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Uzbekistan, and China conduct business within our ecosystem. Entrepreneurs from these countries have also suffered losses amounting to billions," she said.

Strikes against the company’s facilities affect hundreds of millions of people across ten countries, including employees, sellers, manufacturers, logistics personnel, pickup point owners, as well as other entrepreneurs, service providers, and customers, Kim added.

Terrorist attacks on Wildberries warehouses constitute force majeure events, she said, adding that these losses are not subject to compensation under the law.

"Terrorist attacks on our warehouses constitute force majeure events. Whether or not this clause is included in the offers is immaterial, so under the law, these losses are not subject to reimbursement," Kim said.