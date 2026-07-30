At least 18 migrants die trying to reach Spain's Ceuta — media

MADRID, July 31. /TASS/. At least 18 people died while trying to swim to the Spanish autonomous city of Ceuta on the northern coast of Africa, El Pais reported.

Local media previously reported that more than 1,500 migrants reached Ceuta from Morocco by swimming over the past week, while others crossed on foot. The exact number of arrivals has not yet been confirmed. Amid the migrant influx, Spanish authorities have deployed military personnel to help maintain security in the city.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska will visit Ceuta on July 31.