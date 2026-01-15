Over 1,000 civilians killed in Ukraine’s attacks on 44 Russian regions — investigation

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Forty-four Russian regions have come under Ukraine’s attacks since the beginning of the special military operation that have killed more than 1,000 civilians, including 39 children, chief of Russia’s Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin said.

"Since the beginning of the special military operation, as many as 4,338 criminal cases have been opened following Ukraine’s artillery, missile, and drone attacks on 44 Russian regions located outside the special op’s zone, and the incursion in Russia’s territory in August 2024. Investigators have recorded more than 11,000 shelling attacks and terrorist attacks on these territories. As a result of these criminal acts, a total of 1,074 civilians, including 39 children, have died. Ad many as 5,181 people, including 328 minors, have received wounds of various degrees of gravity," he said in an interview with TASS.

According to Bastrikin, investigators are taking measures to identify all those responsible for these attacks, including Ukrainian army commanders who issued relevant orders.

He recalled that Fyodor Yaroshevich and Rostislav Karpusha, commander of Ukraine’s 19th missile brigade, Yevgeny Bulatsik, commander of the 7th tactical aviation brigade, Colonel Vladimir Kravchenko, commander of the 40th tactical aviation brigade, and a number of other Ukrainian officers have been sentenced in absentia in Russia. "They issued illegal orders to deliver missile strikes on Russia’s territory," he said, adding that efforts are being maked to identify other officers responsible for these crimes.